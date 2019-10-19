3,891 tmcft water has gone into sea

The three major rivers that flow through Andhra Pradesh and join the Bay of Bengal had discharged a cumulative quantum of 3,890.75 tmcft water into the sea since the beginning of the season on June 1.

As per the statistics available with the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS), the Godavari discharged 3,247.71 tmcft, the Krishna 559.85 tmcft, and the Vamsadhara 83.19 tmcft.

Opposition charge

With the Telugu States fighting over their share of water pertaining two major rivers, the quantum of water that is discharged into the sea is closely monitored. The opposition parties too keep a close watch on the water released into the sea.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took a dig at the ruling YSRCP government saying that it failed to fill the reservoirs of Rayalaseema and other regions though “4,000 tmcft flood water” ended up in the sea.

The amount of surplus water (against the assured water) is always a bone of contention between the Telugu States. Though the States near the mouth of the river are entitle to the surplus water as per the Bachawat Tribunal Award, Telangana is staking claim for some of the water in various forums.

As per the APWRIMS, 4,129.15 tmcft was received at the respective barrages – Sir Arthur Cotton, Prakasam and Gotta.

While 126.82 tmcft was released to the Godavari delta canals, 96.13 tmcft to the Krishna delta canals, 15.36 tmcft to the Left and Right canals of the Gotta barrage (across the Vamsadhara), the remaining 3,891 tmcft surplus water was discharged into the sea.

According to the data, all the major reservoirs in the State (Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, which are common to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) have the gross capacity of 865.64 tmcft.

The major reservoirs were 87.16% full having 754.50 tmcft and a flood cushion (can still hold) of 111.14 tmcft.

The three major reservoirs on the Krishna – Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects, are currently holding 566.10 tmcft.