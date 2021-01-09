375 bags of PDS rice confiscated, the second time in a month

The Gooty police on Saturday confiscated 19,560 kgs. of rice meant for distribution through Public Distribution System (PDS), while it was stored close to a cellphone tower at Kothapeta and arrested 23-year-old Kadiri Narasimha, who was searching for a transport vehicle to send the stock to Dhone or any other location nearby. The police are looking into the possibility of an organised gang operating in the district for diverting the PDS rice.
The 375 bags of PDS rice that was being illegally transported.
| Photo Credit:
RVS PRASAD
Gooty Circle Inspector G. Ramu said that this was the second similar big incident in this area in recent times. About a month ago, his brother was arrested and sent to jail for illegally transporting 500 bags of PDS rice to Dhone from a location close to the current place of confiscating rice. Hailing from Karidikonda in the district, both have been operating vehicles transporting PDS rice illegally. The police have registered a case against Narasimha and will produce him in court.
The Gooty police had confiscated 41 bags of PDS rice along with an autorickshaw arresting five persons and Peddavadaguru police had arrested two persons and seized 24 bags of 60 kg. each on Friday. Following so many small incidents taking place in the district, the police have focussed on all such illegal transport of rice.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath