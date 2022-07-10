37 from A.P. missing at Amarnath

Other pilgrims conveyed their safety by calling up their relatives

Thirty-seven pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh who went on the Amarnath Yatra are reportedly missing following the flash floods, as per the latest reports on Sunday evening.

Officials said that Munisetti Sudha, K. Parvathi, K. Srinivas Rao, K. Viswanadh and K. Vardhan of Rajahmundry, 11 devotees of Nellore district, four pilgrims from Eluru and 18 from other districts were not found.

According to the officials, about 100 devotees went on the Amarnath pilgrimage, including 20 from Rajahmundry, 30 from Guntur, 17 from Tadepalligudem, six from Tirupati, one from Vizianagaram and 11 from Nellore. The exact number of the pilgrims who reached the shrine from the other districts is not yet clear.

Except the missing persons, the others contacted their relatives and friends and conveyed that they were safe.

Speaking earlier, East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha said that from the district 18 of the devotees who went on the pilgrimage were safe, and the fate of two was not known. “Kotha Parvathi, wife of K. Markandeyulu of Annapurnamma Peta, and Munisetti Sudha, wife of Kiran, a resident of Kumari Talkies area in Rajahmundry, were missing,” she said.

Kovvur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S. Malli Babu met the family members of the two and was collecting further information.

West Godavari district Collector P. Prasanthi said that 17 devotees who went to Amarnath from Tadepalligudem, 20 from Bhimavaram and six from Attili were safe.