‘3,653 families eligible forNetanna Hastham’

The Department of Handlooms and Textiles has identified 3,653 families eligible for the YSR Netanna Hastham scheme under which a financial assistance of ₹24,000 is provided annually.
Mark the dates
“The exercise of identifying the beneficiaries has been completed and the names of the eligible families will be displayed at the local bodies on November 21,” Krishna district Assistant Director (Handlooms and Textiles) S. Raghunanda said in a release.
“Changes in the list of the beneficiaries and objections can be submitted to the officials concerned between November 21 and 30,” said Mr. Raghunanda.
‘Apply for inclusion’
He added that those whose names are missing can also apply for inclusion before November 30.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.