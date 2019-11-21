‘3,653 families eligible forNetanna Hastham’

The Department of Handlooms and Textiles has identified 3,653 families eligible for the YSR Netanna Hastham scheme under which a financial assistance of ₹24,000 is provided annually.

Mark the dates

“The exercise of identifying the beneficiaries has been completed and the names of the eligible families will be displayed at the local bodies on November 21,” Krishna district Assistant Director (Handlooms and Textiles) S. Raghunanda said in a release.

“Changes in the list of the beneficiaries and objections can be submitted to the officials concerned between November 21 and 30,” said Mr. Raghunanda.

‘Apply for inclusion’

He added that those whose names are missing can also apply for inclusion before November 30.