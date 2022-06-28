3,530 posts created for medical colleges and teaching hospitals

The State government issued a notification for creation of 3,530 posts in upcoming medical colleges and teaching hospitals in five districts.

According to the government orders issued by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday, the posts under various categories including principals and professors were created for five medical colleges and teaching hospitals each in Eluru, Machilipatnam, Nandyal, Rajamahendravaram and Vizianagaram.

Each medical college is given 222 posts and each teaching hospital is given 484 posts, as per the GO.