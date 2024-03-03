GIFT a SubscriptionGift
35-year-old man from Madanapalle booked for critically assaulting parents over property dispute

A video of the assault surfaces on social media triggering reactions from pub;ic and political organisations which demanded police action against the accused

March 03, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The police, on Sunday, arrested a man, Srinivas Reddy (35) at Ayodhya Nagar locality of Madanapalle town, on charges of critically assaulting his parents over a property dispute.

Video footage of the incident showing the man brutally assaulting his parents and raining fistcuffs on them, besides verbally abusing them, surfaced on social media A neighbour is said to have shot the video on Saturday and posted it on social media which went viral.

The agonizing shrieks of the parents as their son beat them drew sympathy from various political and public groups, who demanded the arrest of Srinivas Reddy.

Following this, II-Town police booked criminal cases against Srinivas Reddy and arrested him. The accused was known for frequently quarreling with his parents over property disputes.

The parents, Venkataramana Reddy and Lakshmamma, who are in their late sixties, were admitted to the government area hospital here.

