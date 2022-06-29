32,341 liquor bottles destroyed in Tirupati

They are worth ₹68 lakh

Police department destroying the smuggled liquor in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tirupati Urban district police on Tuesday destroyed 32,341 liquor bottles, with a combined holding capacity of 6,797 litres and worth ₹68 lakh, seized from smugglers at the district borders or from belt shops in the recent past.

Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy warned bootleggers of strict action and cautioned the youth against indulging in illegal activities for the sake of easy money.

Thanks to the Tirupati district’s contiguity to Tamil Nadu, many people had indulged in smuggling to make a fast buck, in view of the unfavourable conditions faced by guzzlers in the State.

Mr. Parameswara Reddy and Additional Superintendent E. Supraja appreciated the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) for the seizure.