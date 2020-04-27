303 persons sent home from quarantine centres

Quarantine centres in Kurnool district are slowly turning empty with suspects returning to their homes after completing 14 days of mandatory stay and testing negative twice in 48 hours. The number of such persons went up to 303 on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, 13 new cases were reported in the district with 10 of them belonging to Kurnool municipal limits, one from Aspari village and two from Kodumur.

In all, 1,755 COVID suspects, either being the primary or secondary contacts of the 292 positive cases, were lodged in 24 quarantine centres run by the government, but out of them 703 persons have already gone home leaving seven of these centres totally empty. Housing Principal Secretary and COVID Special Officer Ajay Jain on Monday said that only 1,052 persons were lodged in 24 active quarantine centres and being looked after in the best possible way.

“All of them were sent home and advised to confine to their homes for the next 14 days so that there was not even an iota of doubt about spreading the virus as some show symptoms / turn positive after 28 days,” Mr. Jain observed. Eleven of these centres were in and around Kurnool city and remaining at different places in the district.

The satisfaction with which these persons have been going back home stands testimony to the administration's efforts in taking care of the suspects in quarantine cenres, said District Collector G. Veerapandian.