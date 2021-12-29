30-member team to represent A.P. in national skill contests

Winners will take part in global meet to be held in China

After winning the regional (Southern) round of skill competitions, a 30-member team from the State is gearing up to compete in the national-level skill contests, scheduled to take place from January 6 to 10 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

A statement issued by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) on Wednesday said that these 30 participants would represent 17 different disciplines, including yoga.

To short-list the participants at the southern states skill competitions held in Visakhapatnam, for the national-level event, the organisers selected 20 first- and second-place winners in 16 different categories. Besides, four persons were selected from the State in a recent national-level yoga competition organised in the ‘Demo Skill’ category by the National Skill Development Organisation. Six others members have been selected in the merit quota.

This 30-member group, which is undergoing training under the supervision of experts from leading companies and organisations, will represent the State in the national event under the banner of APSSDC.

Winners of the national-level event will represent the county in a global skill competitions, scheduled to be held in Shanghai, China in October 2022.

The 30 participants are honing their skills in 17 different areas of additive manufacturing, autobody repair, cloud computing, concrete construction work, cybersecurity, digital construction, electronics, IT network systems administration, IT software solutions for business, mobile applications development, mobile robotics, print media technology, refrigeration and air-conditioning, renewable energy, welding, robot systems integration and yoga.