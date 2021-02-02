₹30 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Kadapa

The cops seized the car as well and handed the property over to the Pendlimarri Police Station

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of the police department seized cash to the tune of ₹30 lakh from a car at Eguvapalle in Kadapa district on Tuesday.

The SEB sleuths were routinely checking the vehicles entering the district in view of the Panchayat elections, when they intercepted a car coming from Hyderabad carrying wads of currency notes tied in bundles. With the inmates of the car failing to provide relevant and supporting documents for the same, the cash was marked as ‘unaccounted’ and confiscated. The cops seized the car as well and handed the property over to the Pendlimarri Police Station.

The police said they were waiting for the passengers to submit valid documentary proof to claim back the cash.