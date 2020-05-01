3 new COVID cases found in Tuni

Three persons, including two women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tuni town of East Godavari district on Friday.

The three, aged 39, 42, and 50, belong to two different families and are relatives of a 52-year-old woman who tested positive in Peddapuram town on Tuesday. By Friday, five contacts of the woman reported positive.

Peddapuram Revenue Divisional Officer S. Mallibabu said, “All the six patients who tested positive since Tuesday belong to Peddapuram and Tuni towns and travelled on the same bus to attend a wedding in Vijayawada in March.”

East Godavari officials admitted the three new patients to the GSL Hospital in Rajamahendravaram.