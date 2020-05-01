3 new COVID cases found in Tuni

Three persons, including two women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tuni town of East Godavari district on Friday.
The three, aged 39, 42, and 50, belong to two different families and are relatives of a 52-year-old woman who tested positive in Peddapuram town on Tuesday. By Friday, five contacts of the woman reported positive.
Peddapuram Revenue Divisional Officer S. Mallibabu said, “All the six patients who tested positive since Tuesday belong to Peddapuram and Tuni towns and travelled on the same bus to attend a wedding in Vijayawada in March.”
East Godavari officials admitted the three new patients to the GSL Hospital in Rajamahendravaram.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.