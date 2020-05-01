Andhra Pradesh

3 new COVID cases found in Tuni

3 others who travelled with them on a bus already tested positive

Three persons, including two women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tuni town of East Godavari district on Friday.

The three, aged 39, 42, and 50, belong to two different families and are relatives of a 52-year-old woman who tested positive in Peddapuram town on Tuesday. By Friday, five contacts of the woman reported positive.

Peddapuram Revenue Divisional Officer S. Mallibabu said, “All the six patients who tested positive since Tuesday belong to Peddapuram and Tuni towns and travelled on the same bus to attend a wedding in Vijayawada in March.”

East Godavari officials admitted the three new patients to the GSL Hospital in Rajamahendravaram.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2020 9:31:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/3-new-covid-cases-found-in-tuni/article31484048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY