29% of State population get at least one dose of COVID vaccine

2 crore doses administered so far; 10.91 lakh doses administered on Monday

With over 10.91 lakh beneficiaries getting vaccinated against COVID on Monday, the State has crossed the milestone of administering two crore vaccine doses to beneficiaries since January 16.

Also, 1.56 crore persons or about 29% of the State population (5.34 crore) have received at least one dose so far, while 49.89 lakh were completely vaccinated.

A total of 2.068 crore doses were administered as of 8 p.m. on Monday, according to CoWIN portal. Among them, 10,91,652 doses were administered across the State as part of “mega vaccination drive” taken by the Health Department and district administrations at over 2,227 vaccination sites. Only 73 of them were private vaccination sites. It was the second-highest number of vaccines administered in a single day by the State after the record administration of 13.45 lakh doses on June 20.

During the past week, 9.21 lakh doses were administered and on Sunday 4,285 doses were administered. As of Monday, at least 1.07 crore beneficiaries were due to receive a second dose of vaccine.

Of the beneficiaries who received at least one dose, 1.12 crore are women and 93.86 are men and 3,301 belong to other gender category.

More than 84% or 1.74 crore of the doses administered were of Covishield and 15% or 31.59 lakh were Covaxin. About 37,000 Sputnik V doses were also administered.

AEFI cases

As many as 53 cases of Adverse Effects Following Immunisation were reported in the State during the past month (June 26-July 25) and the overall per cent of AEFIs reported was 0.002%.