2,760 govt. schools will get infrastructure boost: Collector

The village secretariats have taken the administration to the doorsteps of people, Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal has said.

Hoisting the tricolour at the Police Grounds on the 71st Republic Day, Mr. Jawaharlal said with 541 village secretariats functioning in the district, the people need not do the rounds of government offices for various services.

“The government is keen on improving the infrastructure in education sector by renovating 2,760 government schools,” he said.

Development plank

Giving details of various welfare schemes, the Collector said YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Aarogyasri, Amma Vodi and other schemes have been launched as part of the Navaratnalu are helping people from all sections of the society in many ways.

“The tribal university and medical college proposed in the district will function very soon as the government is trying to transform Vizianagaram into an education hub,” said Mr. Jawaharlal.

He assured that measures would be initiated to protect all the 9,300 tanks in the district and urged the people to join the movement to make them clean.

Employees awarded

Earlier in the day, the Collector inspected the parade and congratulated the cultural teams which enthralled the audience during the Republic Day celebrations. Many officials were given awards for the meritorious services rendered by them. Vizinaagaram Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari and other officials were present on the occasion.