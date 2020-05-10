Andhra Pradesh

27 IAS, other officers transferred as part of restructuring

The government has transferred and posted 27 IAS officers in senior time scale and State Civil Service and Non-State Civil Service officers as ‘Joint Collectors - Rythu Bharosa and Revenue, Village and Ward Secretariats and Development and Aasara and Welfare’ as part of organisational restructuring of district administration at the Joint Collector level, according to G.O. RT No.809 issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

It was stated in the G.O. that the government’s priority was to provide responsive and accountable governance in a corruption-free environment while focusing on the welfare of all sections of society.

In order to achieve these objectives, the government wanted to ensure effective last-mile delivery of its services through village and ward secretariats through a network of village and ward volunteers. For this, it had undertaken a revamp of administration and effected the reshuffle.

