25% of last week’s COVID cases came from Chittoor

Lone death reported from Visakhapatnam district

The State reported one more death and 70 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

The toll went up to 7,168, with the lone death being reported from Visakhapatnam district.

The total caseload increased to 8,89,409, and the number of recoveries slightly came down to 8,81,666 as 84 patients recovered in the past day. The recovery rate stands at 99.13% and there were 575 active cases as of Monday morning.

The number of tests conducted in the past day was 28,268 and 0.25% of them turned positive. The overall positivity rate of the 1.377 crore samples stands at 6.46%.

Chittoor district has again reported the highest single-day tally of 18 cases. In the past week, it reported 115 new infections and was the only district to see more than 50 new cases in a week.

It was followed by Krishna (48), East Godavari (48), Visakhapatnam (43) and Nellore (41) which reported close to 50 new infections in the past week. The State reported a total of 450 new infections in the past week and more than one-fourth of them were from Chittoor.

Meanwhile, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam reported nine new cases in the past week while Krishna reported seven and Nellroe reported six.

Guntur reported five new cases, Srikakulam and West Godavari reported four each, Vizianagaram reported three, Anantapur and Prakasam reported two each and Kadapa reported one new case. Kurnool reported no new infections.

The total district-wise caseload is as follows: East Godavari (1,24,413), West Godavari (94,314),Chittoor (87,344), Guntur (75,670), Anantapur (67,724), Nellore (62,446), Prakasam (62,200), Kurnool (60,860), Visakhapatnam (59,981), Kadapa (55,343), Krishna (48,880), Srikakulam (46,184) and Vizianagaram (41,155).