Andhra Pradesh

₹25 lakh for kin of doctor who died of COVID

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Wednesday handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh to the family members of Kandikatla Roji, a house surgeon who succumbed to COVID-19 while undergoing medical treatment on June 1.

Dr. Roji served as house surgeon at the Ashram Medical College in Eluru town in West Godavari district. She died at the same hospital after contracting COVID-19. She had reportedly been infected by the virus while treating COVID patients.

“The ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh was handed over to her family members from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” said Mr. Muralidhar during the meeting at the Collectorate here.


