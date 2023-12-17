₹25-crore fishing jetty project in Nellore will provide jobs to 2,000 fishermen, says Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister

December 17, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MUTHUKUR (Nellore District)

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy performed the ‘bhumi puja’ for the construction of a fishing jetty with a berth for 400 boats, at Nelathuru in Muthukur mandal of Nellore district on December 17 (Sunday).

Addressing a gathering of fishermen and officials on this occasion, Mr. Govardhan Reddy reiterated that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government was committed to ushering in development and change in the lives of the fishermen’s community in the State by modernising the fishing harbours and providing them with the required logistics, and the benefits of a plethora of welfare schemes.

“The new fishing jetty will fulfil the decades-long dream of the fishermen in Nellore district. Around 2,000 fishermen will get employment with the construction of the jetty at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore. The works will start on a war-footing,” he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his visit to Muthukuru for the inauguration of the third unit of the Genco, released the non-fishermen package funds and laid the foundation stone for the fishing jetty.

“The non-fishermen package has benefited over 17,000 families with white ration cards in Muthukuru mandal. The works of the fishing jetty will commence with the cooperation of the Krishnapatnam Port, though the project was delayed due to technical reasons,” Mr. Govardhan Reddy said.

The Minister said that the jetty would be constructed with all modern facilities to accommodate 400 boats at a time. “The State government is working hard for the welfare of fishermen, besides financially assisting them during the annual fishing ban period,” he said.

Joint Director (Fisheries) Nageswara Rao, the officials of revenue, and panchayat raj Departments, and fishermen community leaders were present.