216 candidates receive appointment letters during Rozgar Mela at Vijayawada Railway Station

September 26, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste handing over an appointment letter to a candidate, at the ninth Rozgar Mela held in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste handing over an appointment letter to a candidate, at the ninth Rozgar Mela held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

As many as 216 candidates of different departments received appointment letters from Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste during the Rozgar Mela, held at Vijayawada Railway Station on Tuesday.

The mela, in its ninth edition, was organised by the Department of Posts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually distributed 51,000 appointment letters to candidates in 46 locations across the country. Through the programme, launched in October 2022, the Central government aims at providing jobs to 10 lakh youth by the end of this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Faggan Singh Kulaste said, “The government is committed to providing 10 lakh jobs as was promised. Under the leadership of Mr. Modi, we are working towards the uplift of all sections of the society.”

The Union Minister later congratulated the candidates for securing job letters in different sectors including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (16 candidates), Department of Posts (193), Food Corporation of India (2), Department of Financial Services (5).

