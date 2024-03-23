GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2024 Rabi season | Bhimavaram paddy yield expected to exceed 9.45 lakh metric tonnes

The government set a target to procure 7.50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from the farmers from the first week of April.

March 23, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM:

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The paddy yield is expected to be above 9.45 lakh metric tonnes in the 2024 Rabi season in the West Godavari district. A majority of the area under the paddy cultivation is ‘Godavari delta’ that gets access to irrigation facility through the existing canals of river Godavari.

Paddy is the major food crop grown in the Rabi season in the Godavari delta which spreads in the five districts; Kakinada, East Godavari, Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari districts. 

West Godavari district Collector Sumit Kumar has claimed that a total of 7.50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy would be procured from the farmers in the Rabi season, in which the total yield is estimated to be above 9.45 lakh metric tonnes.

Paddy procurement centres

“We have all set to begin the paddy procurement in the first week of April. As many as 324 Rythu Barosa Kendras have been designated as ‘Paddy Procurement Centres”, said Mr. Sumit Kumar.

The Department of Civil Supplies and other stakeholders have been told to arrange 1.8 crore gunny bags to procure the paddy from the farmers.

Joint Collector C. V. Praveen Adithya has said that at least 2,600 vehicles would be kept ready for the paddy procurement drive. District Collector Mr. Sumit Kumar has directed the officials concerned to coordinate the tasks of the 2024 general elections and the paddy procurement simultaneously.

