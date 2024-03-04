GIFT a SubscriptionGift
200 CAPF personnel arrive at Rajamahendravaram for general elections

March 04, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Central Armed Police Forces personnel and East Godavari District officials taking a flag march in Rajamahendravaram city on Monday.

Central Armed Police Forces personnel and East Godavari District officials taking a flag march in Rajamahendravaram city on Monday.

A battalion of 200 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have arrived in Rajamahendravaram city to offer their services for the smooth conduct of the 2024 general elections in the East Godavari district. A majority of the CAPF personnel have been drawn from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

East Godavari District Collector K. Madhavilatha, Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Jagadeesh and other police officials conducted a flag march in the streets of Rajamahendravaram city on Monday. SP Mr. Jagadeesh has said that the CAPF personnel would coordinate with the district police during the election campaign, vehicle checkups and other security requirements to avoid any untoward incidents.

