20-year RI for sexually assaultingstep daughter

The Special Court for POCSO cases in the city sentenced a man to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his step daughter in the limits of Ibrahimpatnam police station last year.
According to information, the 50-year-old convict sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl when she was alone at home. He also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she reports it to her mother. He was charged under Sections 376 (2)(i) (rape) of IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The convict married the victim’s mother who is a resident of Vuyyuru about 11 years ago. They moved to Ibrahimpatnam along with the daughter to get her treated in a nearby hospital for chronic ailment.
