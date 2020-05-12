Twenty out of 33 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in A.P. linked to TN’s Koyembedu market

The State has reported one more COVID-19 death and 33 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. Of them, 20 are linked to the Koyembedu market in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu, according to the Health Department’s bulletin. In the past day, as many as 10,730 samples were tested.

Recoveries outnumber active cases

The total tally of COVID-19 positive cases acorss the State has gone up to 2,051 and the death toll to 46. With 58 more patients recovering and getting discharged from various hospitals, the number of total recoveries at 1,056 continue to be above the number of 949 active cases.

All the fresh cases reported in Chittoor (10), Nellore (9) and East Godavari (1) are linked to the COVID-19 hotspot Koyembedu market in the neighbouring State. More cases are expected to be detected among the contacts of the persons who had been to the market. A few days ago too over a dozen cases detected in Chittor, Kurnool, Nellore and Guntur districts were linked to the Koyembedu market.

The remaining fresh cases were reported in Krishna (4), and Kurnool (9). The lone death was also reported in Krishna district.

Also, 35 of the new recoveries were in Krishna district, followed by Kurnool (17), Anantapur (13) and one each in Kadapa, Srikakulam and West Godavari districts.