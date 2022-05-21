20 fresh COVID cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
The State reported 20 fresh cases in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The number of active cases down to 57, according to the Union Health Department portal.
Thirteen persons recovered in the past day and the total number of infections reached 23,05,074. The death toll remains at 14,731. No death was reported in the State during the past several months.
