Andhra Pradesh

2 MW solar plant commissioned at INS Kalinga

It has an estimated life of 25 years

In tune with the initiative of the Union government to promote solar power and objective to achieve 100 GW of solar power by 2022 as part of the National Solar Mission, a 2 MW solar photovoltaic plant was commissioned at INS Kalinga here by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, on Friday.

The plant, which is the largest in the ENC and has an estimated life of 25 years. Despite the lockdown, all agencies concerned, including the APEPDCL, worked out a contingency plan adhering to all guidelines promulgated for coronavirus pandemic and executed the work. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain stated that the commissioning of this plant demonstrates the commitment of the ENC towards conservation of the environment and eco-friendly measures.

