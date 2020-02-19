2 missing after country boat capsizes in Sileru

Two persons went missing and three others of a family were saved when a country boat overturned in Sileru River on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border under Donkarayi police station limits on Tuesday.
According to the police, five persons of Marrigudem hamlet in Y. Ramavaram mandal in East Godavari district went to their relatives house located in Pannasiguda village in Odisha to attend a party.
While returning, their boat capsized at Mangampadu Ferry. Pangi Tulla (35) and Sanju (20) went missing. Three others — Pangi John Babu, P. Poornima and P. Narsing — swam to the shore safely. Search is on for the missing persons, the police said.
