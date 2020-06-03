2 COVID deaths in Chittoor, tally in the district touches 329

Two deaths due to COVID-19 deaths were reported in Nagalapuram and Satyavedu mandals of the district on Wednesday. The victims, two elderly women, were said to have contracted the virus through Koyambedu links. The total number of positive cases in the district stood at 329, while deaths have been put at four.

The intensity of the virus spread in the district remained alarming during the last two weeks. Exactly two weeks ago, the total number of positive cases was 208, and on Wednesday, the tally went up by 129.

‘Multiple health complications’

The COVID-19 task force officials claimed the two elderly women were facing multiple health complications. Despite the best efforts of doctors attending on them since a week, they could not be saved. The twin casualties from the eastern mandals led to a tense situation in the region.

People head to Nagari, Puttur

People of Satyavedu and Nagalapuaram mandals, who mostly depend on Chennai for commercial requirements, are now travelling to Nagari and Puttur municipal towns. With relaxation in the business hours of shops and public movement, the two places have been witnessing heavy surge of public since a couple of days.

Meanwhile, members of the A.P. Government Doctors’ Association of Chittoor district met District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta in Chittoor and appealed to him to provide transportation facility to paramedical staff attending to COVID-19 duties at the containment zones and remote villages reporting the positive cases. Prior to the lockdown, the paramedical staff used to travel to the villages by share-autos, the movement of which had been restricted now.

Padayatra

In Piler town, where a positive case was reported, police personnel took out a padayatra through the arterial junctions and appealed to the public to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, by wearing masks, using sanitisers and following social distancing norms.

The police of Nagari and Nindra circles have intensified surveillance across the district’s border with Tamil Nadu to prevent the free movement of the public.