19 railway stations in Vijayawada division bag ISO certification

The Vijayawada railway division has added a feather in its cap by achieving ISO certification for 19 stations, which was highest in South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

The stations were awarded ISO-14001 certificates, for three years, for maintaining better environment management system and unique standards. The audit teams which inspected the stations observed the cleanliness, anti-litter activities, water management, avoiding defecation, energy management, disposal of solid waste, arranging pet bottles crushing machines in stations and developing greenery, said Divisional Railway Manager P. Srinivas.

“By achieving ISO certification, the Vijayawada division has proved that we taking all measures to reduce carbon footprints, and have taken measures to minimise the impact pollution on behalf of railways. I thank all the officers and staff for their efforts,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Stations which achieved the certification are: Gudivada, Bhimavaram Junction, Rajahmundry, Gudur, Ongole, Narsapur, Bhimavaram Town, Nellore, Chirala, Kakinada Town, Annavaram, Tuni, Samalkot, Eluru, Kakinada Port, Nidadavole, Tenali, Anakapalle and Tadepalligudem, the DRM added.