₹1,860-crore WB aid for education project

To provide a strong base to the pre-primary education proposed to be imparted from what are now the anganwadi centres in the State and the foundation learning courses in the government schools, the government is all set to roll out Learning Transformation Project.

A statement released by the School Education Department on Wednesday said the project, to be implemented with the World Bank aid of ₹1,860 crore over a span of five years (2022-2027) through the Samagra Shiksha wing of the department, will help the State effectively implement the National Education Policy 2020.

The project mainly aims at promoting professional development among teachers and introducing reforms that contribute to the all-round development of the student community.