1,800 migrants shifted in buses from Guntakal Railway station

The Anantapur Region of the APSRTC operated 47 special buses from Guntakal railway station in the district to ferry 1,800 migrant labourers, who arrived in a Shramik Rail from Mumbai, to various destinations in Ballari, Kurnool and Anantapur districts on Wednesday.

Migrant labourers hailing from this region came in a 24-coach special train from Mumbai to Guntakal and arrangements were made on the platform to screen the health of all persons arriving here before they boarded their designated buses. While originally only buses were to be run to Kurnool and Anantapur, the Ballari Deputy Commissioner requested the officials here to send people to Karnataka also and the RTC obliged.

APSRTC Regional Manager Sumanth R. Adoni said that while three buses went to three different villages in Kurnool and two to Ballari, the remaining were operated to different quarantine centres at various places in Anantapur district.

On Saturday last, two buses were arranged from Puttaparthi to Baruch and Rajkot in Gujarat for transportation of stranded people at Puttaparthi, after getting approvals from the district administration at both ends.