18 injured as tourist bus from Uttarakhand catches fire in A.P.

A tourist bus coming from Uttarakhand caught fire after it rammed into a stationary lorry near Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.
The tourists were able to get down immediately from the bus. As many as 18 who received injuries have been admitted to various hospitals located in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.
Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishnadas directed Srikakulam Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammi Reddy to take up relief measures and inform the relatives of the tourists about the accident.
