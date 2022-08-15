175 life convicts walk out of jails on special remission

They were released on I-Day following recommendation of a panel

As many as 175 life convicts walked out of jails in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. The Home Department, Prisons and Correctional Services, Government of A.P., issued orders for the release of the prisoners on the occasion of the 76 th Independence Day.

The government had constituted a Standing Committee under the Chairmanship of Principal Secretary (Home) to select the list of eligible life convicts and recommend to the government for consideration. The Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services had sent a prison-wise list of those who fulfilled the conditions, following which the Standing Committee recommended the release of 175 life convicts on special remission.

Prisoners in the Central Jail, Visakhapatnam, Central Prison, Rajamahendravaram, Special Prison for Women, Rajamahendravaram, Central Jail, Nellore, District Jail, Ongole, Central Prison, Kadapa, Special Prison for Women, Kadapa and the Sub-Jails of Penukonda and Dharmavaram were eligible for release.

The prisoners have to appear before the probation officers and police stations concerned once in three months till the completion of the unexpired portion of their sentence.

If they commit any criminal offence, the remission would be cancelled and the accused would be rearrested, as per the G.O.