17 students from SW institutions secure medical seats in Andhra Pradesh

This is the first time that students of Gurukulams secured 17 medical seats in an academic year

This is the first time that students of Gurukulams secured 17 medical seats in an academic year

Seventeen students from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulams run by the Social Welfare Department, who managed to get good ranks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-2021, have secured MBBS seats in the first round of counselling held on March 10.

Special Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, Gandham Chandrudu, said the State government was providing quality education on a par with corporate institutions through the three Dr. BR Ambedkar IIT-Medical Academies in the State. These were located at Eedupugallu in Krishna district, Adavitekkalapadu in Guntur district and Chinnatekur in Kurnool district.

This is the first time that students of the Gurukulams have secured 17 medical seats in an academic year. Of the 17 achievers, 14 are boys and three are girls. “This achievement will inspire others too to aim high in life and work hard to reach their respective goals,” said Secretary of the gurukulams R. Pavana Murthy.

Minister for Social Welfare Pinipe Viswaroop complimented the students for their achievement and said the government would extend all possible support to them.

By the dint of their hard work, 15 of the 17 students have secured admissions in government medical colleges like Andhra Medical College, Sri Venkateswara Medical College, RIMS, Kadapa, RMC, Kakinada, KMC in Kurnool and GMC in Kadapa, said Mr. Chandrudu, informing that Chief Minister had directed the officials to release a financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to the students.

Mr. Chandrudu said students who aspired to fulfil their academic dreams should join the Dr. BR Ambedkar IIT-Medical Academies for free coaching by expert faculties.

Admission notification

Notification for admissions to 5th Class, Junior Intermediate and IIT-Medical Academies was issued recently and interested students can apply in online mode.

For admission in fifth Class, visit https://apgpcet.apcfss.in/, for Junior Inter and IIT-Medical Academies, apply on the website https://apgpcet.apcfss.in/Inter/.

The last date for submission of the application is March 31 and the examination would be held on April 24.