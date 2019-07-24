1.68 lakh posts vacant in State depts.

As many as 1.68 lakh posts are lying vacant in various State government departments, according to the Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

In response to a question by MLA Golla Babu Rao in the ongoing Assembly session on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy, in a written answer, informed that 1,68,414 posts, including promotional and direct recruitment, are lying vacant and the government has already permitted filling up of 42,222 posts.

Most vacancies are in the departments related to education, including technical education, school education, medical education, collegiate education and intermediate education which are put at 52,335. School education department alone has 28,017 vacancies.

Police department has 16,788 vacancies, health department 14,380 and panchayat raj 14,505.

To another question, the House was told that Jagananna Amma Vodi would benefit approximately 43 lakh families in the State.