160 complaints registered on cVIGIL app in 10 days: Krishna Collector

March 26, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Krishna district Collector and District Election Officer P. Rajababu on March 26 (Tuesday) said the administration has received 160 complaints on the Election Commission of India’s cVIGIL app regarding Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations from the time the schedule was announced on March 16.

The Collector said all the complaints received at the district-level have been resolved, while those to be taken up at the State-level have been forwarded to the higher officials.

Most of the complaints pertained to names and photos of political leaders on banners, on foundation stones, party colours on overhead tanks, benches painted in party colours, and photos of leaders on vehicles as part of the public distribution system (PDS). All these have been taken care of, said the Collector.