GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

160 complaints registered on cVIGIL app in 10 days: Krishna Collector

March 26, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna district Collector and District Election Officer P. Rajababu on March 26 (Tuesday) said the administration has received 160 complaints on the Election Commission of India’s cVIGIL app regarding Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations from the time the schedule was announced on March 16.

The Collector said all the complaints received at the district-level have been resolved, while those to be taken up at the State-level have been forwarded to the higher officials.

Most of the complaints pertained to names and photos of political leaders on banners, on foundation stones, party colours on overhead tanks, benches painted in party colours, and photos of leaders on vehicles as part of the public distribution system (PDS). All these have been taken care of, said the Collector.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.