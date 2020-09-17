16 more succumb to COVID in Nellore, Prakasam

Total number of confirmed cases in two districts goes up to 87,000

The toll due to coronavirus increased to 816 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh with 16 more patients succumbing to the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

Ten patients died of the pandemic in Prakasam district taking the toll to 405. In SPSR Nellore district, the number of deaths rose to 411 with six more losing the battle against the virus, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

As many as 1,315 patients tested positive for the disease during the period, taking the cumulative confirmed cases to over 87,000 in the two districts. In a welcome trend, as many as 2,428 patients recovered from the illness during the period.

The number of active cases dropped to 12,411 in Prakasam district as 1,596 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours. So far, 26,627 patients had a recovery in the district so far.

In SPSR Nellore district, 832 patients recovered during the period, taking the total number of cured patients in the district to 42,336. The number of active cases significantly fell to 5,352 in the district.

‘Efforts yielding result’

The constitution of task force committees at the village, mandal and Assembly constituency levels paid dividends in Prakasam district with the grassroots level functionaries, including health workers and village volunteers, reaching out to persons with suspected symptoms and providing treatment to patients, District Collector P. Bhaskar said while attending a review meet‌ing held by State Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

The primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons, especially those suffering from comorbodity condition were identified at the grassroots level within 24 hours. Over 12,000 patients were being provided treatment now from their homes in the district, where the death rate was minimal at 1.01%, he said.