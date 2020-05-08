Andhra Pradesh

16 more cases reportedin Anantapur district

People queue up outside the Government General Hospital in Anantapur to receive food being distributed by philanthropists on Friday.

People queue up outside the Government General Hospital in Anantapur to receive food being distributed by philanthropists on Friday.   | Photo Credit: R_V_S_PRASAD

Total number of cases goes up to 126

After a lull, there is a spurt of COVID=19 positive cases in Anantapur district with the number of cases coming in double digit for three days in the past one week and all of them from Hindupur town. On Friday, 16 new cases were reported from the district, of whom 15 were from Hindupur and one from Anantapur city taking the total to 126 positive cases (27 of these are shown in 'others' category).

The silver lining, however, is the discharge of two patients from the COVID Hospital.

One of them was a 24-year-old youth from Housing Colony in Hindupur and another a 48-year-old woman from Guntakal, who was referred to Tirupati State COVID Hospital. The woman was discharged on Thursday night and returned to the district on Friday. With this the total number of patients getting discharged has gone up to 42, according to Additional DMHO Padmavathi.

Meanwhile, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu on Friday received PPE kits and other safety material from Golden Globe Infra Private Limited MD N. Ravikumar and disposable aprons from Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 11:06:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/16-more-cases-reportedin-anantapur-district/article31538180.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY