16 more cases reportedin Anantapur district

After a lull, there is a spurt of COVID=19 positive cases in Anantapur district with the number of cases coming in double digit for three days in the past one week and all of them from Hindupur town. On Friday, 16 new cases were reported from the district, of whom 15 were from Hindupur and one from Anantapur city taking the total to 126 positive cases (27 of these are shown in 'others' category).

The silver lining, however, is the discharge of two patients from the COVID Hospital.

One of them was a 24-year-old youth from Housing Colony in Hindupur and another a 48-year-old woman from Guntakal, who was referred to Tirupati State COVID Hospital. The woman was discharged on Thursday night and returned to the district on Friday. With this the total number of patients getting discharged has gone up to 42, according to Additional DMHO Padmavathi.

Meanwhile, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu on Friday received PPE kits and other safety material from Golden Globe Infra Private Limited MD N. Ravikumar and disposable aprons from Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.