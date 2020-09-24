15,755 candidates to appear for Polycet

A total of 15,755 candidates are expected to appear for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (Polycet)-2020 to be held at 56 centres across the district on September 27.

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy on Thursday asked officials to take all necessary measures for the smooth conduct of the examination and put in place special arrangements in view of the pandemic.

He directed officials to impose Section 144 at the examination centres, provide police escort for transport of examination material to the centres, arrange special medical teams, sanitise examination centres, provide drinking water and ensure uninterrupted power supply. APSRTC officials were asked to arrange special buses to the examination centres and back.

Officials from Education, Medical and Health, Police, GVMC, APSRTC, EPDCL and Panchayat Raj departments participated in the meeting.