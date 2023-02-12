HamberMenu
1,51,261 cases settled in National Lok Adalat in Andhra Pradesh

The settlement amount stands at ₹42.86 crore

February 12, 2023 03:39 am | Updated 03:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A National Lok Adalat was held at the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and in all the districts on Saturday under the aegis of Chief Justice and A.P. State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) patron-in-chief Prashant Kumar Mishra, High Court Judge and APSLSA Executive Chairman C. Praveen Kumar, and High Court Judge and A.P. High Court Legal Services Committee Chairman A.V. Sesha Sai.

A total of 1,51,261 cases, including 1,25,733 pending cases and 25,528 pre-litigation cases in various districts and 201 cases in the High Court, were settled by 411 Lok Adalat Benches.

The settlement amount stood at ₹42.86 crore.

APSLSA member-secretary M. Babitha thanked the advocates, public, officials and other stakeholders for making the National Lok Adalat a grand success.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

