Andhra Pradesh

15-year-old girl goes missing at Appikonda Beach

A 15-year-old girl went missing after she was dragged deeper into the sea by strong currents at Appikonda Beach here on Monday.

The missing girl has been identified as O. Deepika, a student of Class X from Kakinada in East Godavari.

According to the police, a group of three friends had come to the beach for a jolly trip and had ventured into waters. All the three were dragged in by strong currents. But two of them were rescued by two auto drivers who were present at the spot. A search operation has been launched by the police.


