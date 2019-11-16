15 tonnes of onions seized in Chittoor

Sleuths of the vigilance and enforcement wing on Friday seized about 15 tonnes of onions worth about ₹6 lakh at two separate places in Chittoor district.

According to Circle-Inspector (Vigilance and Enforcement) K. Sekhar Reddy, the wholesale dealers of the seized stocks were found to be disposing of the stocks to retailers without paying the cess to the marketing wing, apart from selling the goods at higher prices in the open market.

While 10 tonnes of onions was seized at Palamaner, the vigilance squad seized another five tonnes at Puttur, officials said.

‘24x7 surveillance’

“We are monitoring the irregularities concerning the onion trade round the clock and surveillance is mounted to tackle hoarding of stocks. We also request public cooperation to locate the godowns involved in hoarding stocks, and information pertaining to selling the goods at exorbitant prices. As of now, the onion price in Chittoor should range between ₹35 and ₹40 a kg in the retail market and not more,” the official said.