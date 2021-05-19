15 patients die of COVID in Nellore, Prakasam

Highest single-day toll in the region since April

Coronavirus continued to cause havoc in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as 15 patients died and 2,800 patients contracted the infection in a span of 24 hours.

Though there was a slight dip in fresh cases during the previous day, new cases rose again in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The partial lockdown imposed to combat the disease seemed to have little effect either on the incidence of the disease or deaths during the period.

As many as 11 patients in SPSR Nellore district and 4 in Prakasam district died during the period taking the toll to 1,458 in the region. This was the highest single day toll in the region during the second wave of coronavirus.

So far, 734 persons in SPSR Nellore district and 724 in Prakasam district had succumbed to the disease. A journalist working with Vishalandhra, B. Venkateswarlu, was among the deceased in Prakasam District.

The active caseload surpassed 40,000 as Prakasam district accounted for 1,590 fresh cases and SPSR Nellore district for 1,239. With this, the overall coronavirus cases tally crossed the 2 lakh-mark.

Recoveries

The relentless efforts of health professionals paid dividends as 1,557 patients-- 1,015 in SPSR Nellore district and 542 in Prakasam district-- posted recovery.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists State president I.V. Subba Rao urged the State government to treat journalists as frontline warriors and provide succour to them and their families during the trying times.