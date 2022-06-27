1,41,273 cases settled in National Lok Adalat in State

As many as 1,41,273 cases were solved in the National Lok Adalat conducted across the State on Sunday, and ₹217.16 crore was disbursed towards settlement amount, said Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) Judge and State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) Executive Chairman Justice C. Praveen Kumar.

In all, 380 Lok Adalat Benches were arranged in Andhra Pradesh, and 1,41,273 cases were settled, including 1,11,457 pending cases and 29,816 pre-litigation cases, under the guidance of High Court Chief Justice and SLSA Patron-in-Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra.

A total of 279 cases were settled in the High Court, said High Court judge and High Court Legal Services Committee Chairman Justice A.V. Sesha Sai.

With the participation of all stakeholders, the National Lok Adalat was a success in the State, Justice Praveen Kumar said.

DGP pats Krishna SP

Director-General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy appreciated Krishna district SP P. Jashua for settling 9,673 cases, the highest in the State, in the National Lok Adalat, on Sunday.

The cases settled include criminal, excise and petty cases, Mr. Jashua said and thanked the petitioners for cooperating in settling the cases through Lok Adalat.