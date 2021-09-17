14 more succumb to COVID-19 in Andhra pradesh

Chittoor and Guntur reported three deaths each in the past one day.

The State reported 14 COVID-19 deaths and 1,367 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, taking the cumulative toll to 14,044 and the tally to 20,34,786.

The total recoveries increased to 20,06,034 as 1,248 patients recovered in the past one day. The number of active cases slightly increased and reached 14,708, while the recovery rate remained at 98.59%.

The positivity rate of the 61,178 samples tested during the period was 2.23% and the overall positivity rate of the 2.75 crore tests done so far was 7.39%.

Chittoor and Guntur reported three deaths each in the past one day. They were followed by Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari (two each) and Nellore and Visakhapatnam (one each). There were no deaths in six districts.

East Godavari reported 288 infections in the past one day. It was followed by Chittoor (217), Krishna (155), Prakasam (141), Nellore (135), West Godavari (126), Kadapa (108), Guntur (101), Visakhapatnam (55), Anantapur (20), Srikakulam (10), Vizianagaram (8) and Kurnool (3).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,88,591), Chittoor (2,41,424), West Godavari (1,76,324), Guntur (1,74,402), Anantapur (1,57,461), Visakhapatnam (1,56,000), Nellore (1,43,108), Prakasam (1,35,533), Kurnool (1,23,958), Srikakulam (1,22,489), Krishna (1,15,906), Kadapa (1,14,054) and Vizianagaram (82,641).