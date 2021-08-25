13.4% of population fully vaccinated in State

Women take lead by receiving 1.45 crore doses

About 37% of the State’s 5.34 crore population received at least one dose and 13.4% was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as on Tuesday after 220 days since the vaccination drive began on January 16 in Andhra Pradesh. More than 2.22 lakh doses were administered on Tuesday.

The total number of doses administered so far, 2,68,37,694, is equal to 50% of the State’s population. As many as 1,96,57,102 persons received at least one dose and 71,80,592 received both doses.

Women lead in getting vaccinated as they received 1.45 crore doses while 1.23 crore doses were administered to men and 4,492 doses were given to other gender people.

Though the State had opened vaccination for 18-44 age group recently, over 85 lakh doses were administered to them so far, including vaccination to mothers, people with comorbidities, foreign travellers and others.

Similarly, 1.19 crore doses were administered to those in the 45-60 age group and 63.88 lakh doses to those aged above 60 years.

The Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) rate stands at 0.004% in the State. In the last month, 116 AEFI cases, including 62 on August 21, were reported.