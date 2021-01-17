13,041 persons turn up to get the jab on Day 2

Only 47.8% beneficiaries who had registered themselves for vaccination against COVID-19 received the vaccine on the second day at 308 session sites across the State as of 8.30 p.m. on Sunday, the Health Department said.
Officials planned to vaccinate 27,009 beneficiaries at 312 session sites, but only 13,041 of them received the shots. The remaining did not turn up due to various reasons.
Two ‘adverse event’ cases
Two cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported in Krishna and Nellore districts.
In East Godavari, 1,959 persons were given the vaccine shots and in Vizianagaram, only 584 persons received the vaccine.
On the first day too, only 61% of the beneficiaries were vaccinated. The department had asked the remaining beneficiaries to get themselves vaccinated on Sunday.
The government planned to administer the vaccine to 100 persons per session site and 32,000 persons in a day across the State. There are 3.7 lakh healthcare workers eligible to receive the vaccine in the first phase, and most of them had registered themselves for vaccination.
At present, Covishield vaccine was being administered as the State received 3.7 lakh doses. Only 20,000 doses of Covaxin doses were received.
