13 YSRC Sarpanches resign in Kadapa dist.

As many as thirteen Sarpanches from Kazipet mandal in Kadapa district tendered their resignation to their elected posts on Tuesday, expressing concern over alleged lack of funds.

The Sarpanches, all of them owing allegiance to the ruling YSR Congress Party, took the step after they were reportedly forced to spend money for development from their own pockets and non-sanction of money for the last eight months. “Even motor repair bills have not been released,” said a reliable source.

CPI district Secretary G. Eswaraiah blamed the State government for diversion of 14th and 15th Finance Commission funds. “Even as the floods wreaked havoc across the district, the Sarpanches remained mute spectators, thanks to paucity of funds,” he said.

The local self governance took a beating with the Sarpanches unable to buy water pipes, fill the potholes on roads, nor pay MGNREGS bills to workers, Mr. Eswaraiah added.