13 VRSEC students bag placements with a package of ₹11.5 LPA

January 28, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Thirteen students of VR Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) have secured placement offers with a package of ₹11.5 lakh per annum in DBS Technologies (Development Bank of Singapore)

In a statement on Friday, the college Principal A.V. Ratna Prasad said all the students were from the final year B. Tech programme (2019-23 batch). He said the company representatives conducted a campus recruitment drive and selected 13 students. “We conduct various training programmes to nurture employability skills in students,” said the Principal, adding that even during the current recession, the college was able to attract some of the world’s best companies for campus recruitment.

Secretary of Siddhartha Academy P. Lakshmana Rao, the Academy vice-president and convener of the college M. Rajayya, heads of the CSE, IT and Placements and Industry Relations departments congratulated the selected students.

