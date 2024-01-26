GIFT a SubscriptionGift
13 mahila CLAP Mitras from State attend R-Day fete in Delhi

500 women CLAP Mitras from across the country were invited by the Central Drinking Water and Sanitation Department

January 26, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Swachh Andhra Corporation Managing Director Gandham Chandrudu on Friday said that 13 mahila Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) Mitras (Swachhagrahi) from the State attended the 75th Republic Day (R-Day) celebrations in Delhi.

Mr. Chandrudu said the opportunity was given to those who had actively participated in the implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) on the women-centric theme ‘Vikasit Bharat’, ‘Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka’.

He said 500 women CLAP Mitras from across the country were invited by the Central Drinking Water and Sanitation Department. Out of them, a team of 27 were from Andhra Pradesh, including the State Nodal Officer and three coordinators.

Mr. Chandrudu said the Swachh Andhra Corporation had selected them from gram panchayats which performed the best in the field of Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF+) and Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) activities.

