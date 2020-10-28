1.25% of global GDP lost due to graft, says official

‘Creating a conducive environment with the help of technology is necessary’

The Vigilance Awareness Week, being jointly observed by the Visakhapatnam Port Trust and the Dredging Corporation India Limited, began here on Tuesday.

The integrity pledge was administered at administration office building by J. Pradeep Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer, VPT, in the presence of K. Rama Mohana Rao, Chairman VPT, and Rajesh Tripathi, Managing Director, DCIL.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Pradeep Kumar emphasised on the internal housekeeping activities such as land management, allotment of quarters, updating policies and manuals and others. He said that 1.25% of the global GDP was lost due to corruption and it is important that creating a conducive environment with the help of technology was necessary.

Mr. Rajesh Tripathi emphasised on efficacy of preventive vigilance as a tool to curb corruption. He stressed on lack of coherence in procedures, endemic nature of uncertainties in managerial situations and issues of cooperation and coordination, which were of prime concern.

L.K.V. Ranga Rao, DIG, Visakhapatnam Range, explained the side effects of power and how power could corrupt and how corruption was systematically ingrained in government offices.

He said that the best way to combat corruption was to strengthen the system. He emphasised the importance of value system and inculcating the values of integrity in all spheres of life which would certainly help in reducing corruption.

The event was attended by officials of the DCIL and the VPT.

P.K. Rath, CMD, RINL-VSP, read out the Integrity Pledge along with employees of VSP to formally inaugurate the Vigilance Week, in the presence of V.V. Venugopal Rao, Director (Finance), K.C. Das, Director (Personnel), D.K..Mohanty Director (Commercial), A. K. Saxena, Director (Operations), K. Venkata Nagi Reddy, Chief Vigilance officer.

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) displayed banners and posters at various railway stations and units and distributed pamphlets to passengers to create awareness on the need to fight corruption.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said that the motto was to create awareness on vigilance among the rail users, stakeholders and railway employees in the goal towards a ‘Vigilant India- Prosperous India.’

Regional Director of IGNOU Regional Centre G. Dharma Rao called upon the officials and staff to adopt transparency in their day-to-day life. He told them about the importance of values on the inaugural day of the Vigilance Week.