12-year-old allegedly raped, murdered in Bhimavaram

The victim was missing since two days and her body was found floating in a canal on Thursday

September 29, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A seventh standard girl, aged about 12 years, was allegedly raped and murdered by her uncle in Bhimavaram Town in West Godavari district.

The victim, who was studying in a local school, was reported missing since September 26. Her parents searched in vain and lodged a complaint with Bhimavaram One Town police the next day. Police found the body in a canal near her house on Thursday.

“Police took the suspect, the victim’s uncle and neighbour, into custody,” Eluru Range Deputy Inspector-General of Police G.V.G. Ashok Kumar said.

West Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) U. Ravi Prakash, who visited the spot, said that the girl’s parents were labourers and went out for work when the incident occurred.

The accused was a mason and was staying alone. The accused might have taken the girl into his house, sexually assaulted her and threw the body in the canal after killing her, said Disha Mahila Police Station Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N. Murali Krishna.

“We registered a case under Section 302 IPC (murder), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and other charges. The Bhimavaram One Town Police are waiting for the post-mortem report,” Mr. Ravi Prakash said.

Police shifted the body to the Government Hospital mortuary, and a detailed investigation is on, Mr. Ashok Kumar said.

